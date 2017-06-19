Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton: WWE Championship, WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Winner and analysis

The hometown curse continues in WWE

by Rohit Nath News 19 Jun 2017, 06:47 IST

Jinder Mahal was the beneficiary of WWE’s hometown curse

Jinder Mahal had Randy Orton’s number once again as he defeated The Viper in his hometown to retain the WWE championship.

A few legends were introduced sitting on the side, including Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Bob Orton, and more.

Randy Orton naturally got a hero's welcome in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Randy started aggressively and attempted an RKO, which failed. He once again pounced aggressively on Mahal and started the ground and pound. The action went outside the ring, and back inside, Jinder threw Randy outside in a position that saw Randy hurt his left leg in kayfabe.

The story of the match then became about Randy’s leg, which Jinder started working on. Randy then slammed Jinder right on the barricade where the legends were sitting. Randy’s dad Bob Orton lifted his hand to high-five his son, but for some reason, Randy didn’t see it. That was quite sad to watch.

As Jinder continued to work on Randy’s leg, Jinder inserted the Figure-4 leg lock with Ric Flair at ringside. Randy reversed the lock but Jinder got to the ropes fairly quick. Jinder tried a superplex looking at Bob Orton but Randy ensured that didn’t happen. Randy then ended up hitting the superplex on Jinder instead.

Orton finally hit an RKO on Jinder, but the Singh Brothers put his leg on the rope, preventing the pin. The referee saw this and threw them out of the place. Bob Orton taunted the Singh Brothers to leave. They went back to argue with Bob Orton and held him by the collars, but Randy interjected and attacked the two brothers. He slammed the Singh Brothers onto the announce table. He went ballistic as he hit Sunil Singh with an RKO.

As he went back in the ring, Jinder Mahal hit him with the Khallas to retain the championship.