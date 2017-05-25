Write an Article

Jinder Mahal's theme song "Sher (Lion)" lyrics and translation

Jinder Mahal's latest theme song has been translated, but what does it mean?

by Simon Cotton @SGCWrestling
News 25 May 2017, 00:44 IST
What are the words to Jinder Mahal’s theme song?

What’s the story?

The lyrics to Jinder Mahal’s latest theme song, “Sher (Lion),” have been translated from Punjabi to English.

The translation comes from Reddit user K_in_Oz, who has translated both verses and the chorus of the WWE Champion’s theme song.

In case you didn’t know...

Mahal signed with the WWE in 2010 and debuted on SmackDown in 2011. Mahal’s first theme song, “Main Yash Hun,” was created by Jim Johnston and would remain his theme song until Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater formed the group 3MB.

Mahal has become the focal point of SmackDown in the last few weeks following his unexpected victory in the number one contender’s match for the WWE Championship. Mahal solidified his main event push by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash to become the 50th WWE Champion in history.

The heart of the matter

The Maharaja’s current theme song was also created by Johnston and has been used since Mahal’s return to the WWE in 2016.

The following are the Punjabi lyrics to his latest theme song:

Verse 1:

Yeah, uh, uh

Oh Sadi shan vekho, Man sman vekho,

Punjabi munday jinviay khari ay chatan vekho

Sadi pechan vekho, jang da maidan vekho

Khauf day sehmay very kinvay nay haran vekho

Ki ay majal very mohray akay khangay kaira

Jithay to rehna apa desin da hega daira

Dilan ch vehm kado, chotay dilasay chado

Shan-e Punjab tuadi nagri da landa gaira

Maut vi akhan ch akhan pa kay vay khaun khaof

Mai da lal kaira jaira sanu pavay rok

Phailay tubahi jithay bumb sutay sadi qaum

Choti umar to hi khatray day palay shooq

Kissay to dar janva, ay jind jeenda nai

Khoon da pyasa ho, hor koi sher penda nai

Sutlaj beas, tay jehlum to lay ravi, chanab

Nasan ch venday mil ban kay roh e punjab

Chorus: x 2

Punjabi Munday jithay jaan uthay cha jaan

Vadi to vadi vekho mushkalan karan asan

Shairan di qaum apa, shairan di qaum apa

Shairan di qaum saday hoslay rehnday mahan

Verse 2:

Sheran di ik din, Gedar day dus sal

Tu hunda pari bara sheran da ik war

Punjabi munda main punjabiyan di shan haaan

Punjabi maan smaan da hanuman haan

Sidha mara hathora , qasar koi na main choraan

Hadi tay hadi tora, karan main ailan haan

Jinay nay veri saray rakho meri gal yaad

Punjabi munda kar denay saray bairay par

Kissay tu darday nai, oh pichan hatday nai

Jinni vi aokho thanva, par kadi talday nai

Purana papi main, khiladi main, anari tu

Karan sardari main, shikari main, beqari tu

Meray tu sikho kinvay sheran vango jini jind

Sarkar Raj,sardari meri panj pind

Gardan katadaan par sir na kadi jhukanva

Betha tayar boti boti tuadi nooch khanva

Chorus: x2

The following is the translation of those lyrics from Punjabi to English:

Verse 1:

See our grace, our traditions and pride

We are Punjabi, and see how we stand in your way like a mountain

See how we get recognized for our bravery in any battle ground

See how the enemies fear us and cry out

Who dares to come and stand in our way

Cause the place where they live has our army

So forget all the delusions you have in mind, and stop giving yourselves false hopes

When Punjabi pride comes down your road and you are helpless

Even death fears when it looks in to the eyes of a Punjabi

No mother has given birth to a child that can stop me

The aftermath is fatal where Punjabis rock your place

We grow up playing with danger since childhood

Don't be mistaken to think that I ever get scared of anything

I have thirst of blood and I don't drink nothing else

5 rivers ,Sutlaj, Beas, Jhelum, Ravi, Chanab

Flow in my veins as the spirit of Punjab

 

Chorus: x 2

Punjabi Boys rule wherever we go

The biggest of difficulties we deal with ease

We are the Nation of Lions,

We are the Nation of Lions,

Our spirits will rise!

 

Verse 2:

One day as a Lion is better than 10 years as a jackal

Jackals can attack 100 times but a lion's single attack is fatal

I am a proud Punjabi and I am the pride of the Punjabis

I have pride and honour as great as Hanuman

My attack is deadly when I hit you with the warhammer

I break bones and I challenge you to step up to me once to find out what happens next

All you haters remember this

This Punjabi will defeat you all

We fear none, we never back down

No matter how difficult the path- we never back out

I am a gangster, I'm a player, you're a rookie

Learn from me how to live like a Lion

Sarkar Raj! (this is a movie) I rule all the towns

I rule the world, I m a hustler, you are a beggar

I would rather be beheaded then bow down

Let me remind you of my visciousness

I will eat you like Lions eats flesh!

Chorus 2x

What’s next?

The WWE could’ve replaced the theme song for Mahal weeks ago if they wished, so it’s likely he will keep his current theme going forward.

The lyrics for Sher (Lion) have some pretty intense wording; referencing beheadings, lions devouring flesh and more. If the actual song was in English, it’s doubtful whether the WWE would allow Mahal to use it.

Author’s Take

Mahal’s theme without the translation had a nice flow to it, but the context of the lyrics makes the song that much better.

If Mahal ever incorporates some of the wording in his theme song into some of his promos, he’ll definitely turn some heads on SmackDown Live.

