Jinny: "NXT UK is back and it's bigger than ever" [Exclusive]

NXT UK makes its monumental return to the WWE Network after almost half a year away, before returning to broadcast television via BT Sport tomorrow.

We're gearing up for a new-look NXT UK, though, as it emanates from BT Sport Studios, with the brand making London its new home for the foreseeable future.

Ahead of the return of the UK brand of WWE, we had the pleasure of catching up with NXT UK's resident Fashionista - Jinny - to ask all about what we can expect going forward.

Sportskeeda meets NXT UK Superstar Jinny

Ahead of the return of NXT UK, we caught up with The Fashionista - Jinny.

You can watch that entire chat below or read on for more.

Advertisement

My first question was going to be - what do you think of my shirt? But I see Andy Shepherd didn't get a really good part of that deal when he asked you on Instagram live a few weeks back. So maybe we'll just skip that part and go down to the important stuff...

Listen, I have to say. One thing is, Andy Shepherd's shirt was much better than yours, and I really didn't like it, so I'm absolutely appalled to think that you think that that shirt is acceptable to wear whilst you're interviewing The Fashionista.

That's why you're the person with cameras on you every week!

Stay tuned for my full interview with @NXTUK Superstar @JinnyCouture - but here’s a snippet of me almost making the mistake as @andyshep and asking Jinny for her thoughts on my shirt.



Spoiler: The Fashionista let me know exactly what she thought anyway... 😂 pic.twitter.com/N289udMsVG — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 16, 2020

We need to get down to the most important thing - NXT UK is back. It's been a long time coming, although obviously, the production team has been churning out some great stuff, some almost fresh content for the past few months, but it's great to actually have wrestling coming back to the UK.

It's been a little while since you've been in the ring. Obviously, there's a new home, but there's still a little bit of uncertainty there. What was it like just getting to be back in a wrestling environment, and what can we expect from NXT UK going forward?

It was great being back. Anyone who's a wrestler will say the same thing as me.

Being away for a week or two weeks if you're on holiday is fine, but being away for that long from your second home, you miss it so much.

So, just being back and being back at BT Studios, the new home for NXT UK, is absolutely fantastic.

It's taken NXT UK to a whole new level.

This is definitely an exciting time, and almost, in a way, it makes you appreciate the break we've had because the relaunch is going to be absolutely fantastic. But as you said, the production team did do such a good job as well and producing content with the Hidden Gems, so it was nice to make sure that the audience and the fans didn't forget who we were, and we took them on a little bit of a journey. But now that we're back, we're back and bigger than ever, and it's going to be absolutely amazing.

Next: Jinny discusses the return of NXT UK, and the brand's new home - BT Sport Studios.