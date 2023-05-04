Joaquin Wilde compares Legado Del Fantasma to iconic basketball team of the 1990s

Joaquin Wilde recently drew comparisons between Legado Del Fantasma and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

Legado Del Fantasma was formed in NXT during the pandemic era when there were no live crowds in the arena. However, the group still managed to remain quite successful and their leader Santos Escobar was one of the best Cruiserweight Champions in the brand's history.

Right before their departure from the brand, Legado Del Fantasma dominated the NXT roster and remained on top of their game. Joaquin Wilde recently spoke on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, where he recalled Legado Del Fantasma's inception in 2020:

"Yeah, it took a little bit of time at the beginning. You know, you’re trying to find your footing, it was during the pandemic era too, so it was a little strange. There was no audience. It did take some time, it was a journey, for sure I’d say that. Eventually, we did get some natural chemistry going, there was some natural chemistry that developed. We’re all kind of in similar places in our lives too, so I think that kind of helped."

Wilde then went on to compare LDF to the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"Yeah, the analogy that I’ve come up with for Legado Del Fantasma… we’re like the Chicago Bulls of the 90’s. Escobar is Micheal Jordan of course, Cruz is Scottie Pippen, and I’m the bad boy, I’m Dennis Rodman." [H/T Fightful]

Former WWE Commentator questions Triple H's burial of the LWO, fka Legado Del Fantasma

When LDF was called up to the main roster, they underwent a major change and became known as the Latino World Order (LWO). However, this rebranding hasn't helped the group as they haven't been able to win any big matches as of late.

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich went on Konnan's k100 show to question why Triple H has repeatedly booked the LWO to lose.

"Why bring them back if you're gonna bury them? And then what upsets me is that you have such good talent that you could have just kept selling more and more merchandise. I heard that even with them being buried they're still killing it with merchandise." [0:20 – 0:36]

We will have to wait and see if WWE finally decides to push the LWO or whether they will continue to flounder on the main roster.

