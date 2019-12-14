Joaquin Wilde makes in-ring return on 205 Live

205 Live just added an incredible performer to their roster

Over the summer, the WWE Universe was introduced to eight brand new NXT Superstars. With the Breakout Tournament, we saw the debuts of several incredible performers, including Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. And while guys like Bronson Reed and Cameron Grimes have managed to keep themselves in the spotlight as NXT moved to the USA Network, one wrestler was put on the shelf before that move took place.

Joaquin Wilde was knocked out of the tournament early, losing to Angel Garza in the first round of the tournament. However, he was extremely impressive in that match, and those that followed him through his IMPACT career as DJZ knew just how impressive a performer he could be. Sadly, a broken eye socket would put a halt on whatever plans the company had for him.

Wilde had surgery to repair it back in September.

Joaquin Wilde to debut on 205 Live tonight

Wilde recently returned to the ring this month. Last week's NXT saw him defeat Chase Parker in a dark match prior to the show. Tonight, though, he'll return to WWE TV as he debuts on 205 Live.

Wilde was a legendary X-Division Champion, so it only makes sense that the WWE would want to bring him in to build up the Cruiserweight division that was crippled after Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Buddy Murphy, Akira Tozawa, and Hideo Itami left the brand this year.

Watch Wilde's debut tonight on the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown! It's sure to be can't miss!