Current WWE star addresses comparisons to The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Joe Gacy recently spoke about the creative similarities in his wrestling persona compared to the gimmicks of The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt.

In recent months, Gacy, who performs on NXT, has been portraying an almost maniacal cult leader-like figure. One aspect of Gacy's presentation is the use of hooded druids, a common element of both Wyatt and The Undertaker's persona.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Joe Gacy spoke about the comparisons between his character to the veterans.

"I mean, everyone that has a character like that gets compared to someone else … If you pay attention and kind of see how things are, you’ll be able to tell what’s different and not different. Everyone gets compared to somebody." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite Gacy's vague similarities to The Deadman and The Eater of Worlds, the NXT star is very much his own man in WWE's third brand.

Former WWE star on working as one of The Undertaker's druids

Fred Rosser (a.k.a. Darren Young) worked as an enhancement talent for the company before becoming a superstar himself.

One role that he was given in the early stages of his career was to work as one of The Undertaker's druids during The Phenom's entrance at WrestleMania 20 in 2004.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rosser spoke about his experience of playing a druid.

"I've had a lot of experiences with WrestleManias, at WrestleMania 20 I was actually a druid. WrestleMania 20 was at MSG, I was a druid and one of the guys that were carrying the big stick of fire had got caught on fire and you actually can see it live when you watch it back, but they panned to the crowd and they extinguished the guy that was kind of lit on fire by accident from the flames coming from the torch." (H/T Sportskeeda)

While it may not have been the most glamorous of roles, opportunities like this enable young talents to experience the electricity of a crowd before they begin their own journeys as WWE Superstars.

