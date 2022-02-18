“This one is over or under 12 seconds” - John Cena’s former manager shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns vs Goldberg (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin does not expect the match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg to go long.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Universal Title against The WCW Legend at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. The match was set up after the icon recently returned to WWE to challenge the Universal Champion for his coveted title.

Speaking about the big match with Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kenny Bolin stated that he believes Roman Reigns will make a short work of the veteran. He also took a jab at The Icon stating that he might lose under 12 seconds:

"He's [Roman] gonna pull a Goldberg on Goldberg, 'cause he already told us he's going to. We don't have to worry about over or under 12 minutes, this one is over or under 12 seconds,"- Bolin said [36:44 to 36:53]

Watch the embedded video for Kenny Bolin's complete preview of Elimination Chamber:

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg has been two years in the making

The match between the two spearheads has been a long time coming as The Head of the Table was originally scheduled to face Da Man at WrestleMania 36. However, the planned match could not take place as Reigns had to take a sabbatical due to the global pandemic.

The Tribal Chief was replaced by Braun Strowman, who went on to defeat the former WCW star at The Grandest Stage of Them All. When Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam in 2020, he wasted no time in going after the top prize.

The Universal Champion returned as a heel for the first time since 2014 and aligned himself with Paul Heyman. Reigns was quick to establish himself at the top of the food chain as he defeated Strowman and The Fiend in a triple threat match to win the Universal Championship.

This year's edition of the Elimination Chamber will see the two powerhouses finally collide with the Universal Title once again on the line. Roman Reigns has been on the run of his life and recently crossed 500 days as the company's top champion.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Roman Reigns Goldberg 7 votes so far