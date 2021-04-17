John Cena Sr. thinks Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks faked their WrestleMania 37 tears

John Cena Sr. believes Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks’ emotional moment at the start of their WrestleMania 37 match was scripted.

The first night of WrestleMania 37 was headlined by the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Belair and Banks. Both women showed emotion on their faces after the bell rang, particularly Belair.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father gave his opinion that the emotional scenes were not genuine. He thinks the WrestleMania main-eventers were instructed to act that way as part of the story.

“I’m going right back to where the fault belongs: W-R-I-T-E-R-S. Who wrote that session for those young ladies to come in and start crying? Somebody had to write it. No, I don’t believe that [that the crying was real]. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes [Banks and Belair were instructed to cry].”

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre had been expected to main-event the first night of WrestleMania 37. However, the WWE Championship match kicked off the show instead, with Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair going on last.

John Cena Sr. does not think Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' emotions helped

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks in a 17-minute match

Although Bianca Belair’s victory over Sasha Banks received widespread praise, John Cena Sr. thought the match “lacked a lot of luster.”

He said he has always been a big supporter of women’s wrestling, but he had doubts about the execution of the Banks vs. Belair match.

“I thought there were a few highlights in that match, but I will say this to you. As a guy, and you know I’m an advocate of women’s professional wrestling, I backed them before they even started this [Women’s Evolution]. I think it lacked a lot of luster and I don’t think the opening [crying] helped put any more polish on the show.”

John Cena Sr. clarified that Bianca Belair has made “tremendous strides” in recent months. However, he thinks WWE should have waited longer to book her as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

