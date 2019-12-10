John Morrison and Ricochet eager to face each other in WWE

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 11:58 IST SHARE

John Morrison and Ricochet

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed by Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage on December 3 that John Morrison has re-signed with WWE. Since then, a lot of dream matches have been teased featuring The Prince of Parkour against the current talent of WWE.

Earlier today, former WWE and Lucha Underground writer and producer Chris DJ DeJospeh expressed a desire to watch WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet square off against Morrison as they did in Lucha Underground in a post on his Twitter account. Ricochet replied to DeJoseph's post by saying that he also wants to see the match happen.

You and me both! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/mxK3RaRhJ8 — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) December 10, 2019

Sometime later, Morrison also replied by saying that he signed with WWE to have matches of this kind. He added that it has been a while since the Lucha Underground temple has closed its doors and mocked Ricochet in a light-hearted manner by asking if The One and Only can keep up.

exactly the kind of match that I signed back with @WWE to have‼️ ... It’s been a while since the LU Temple closed its doors...

I hope @KingRicochet can still keep up 😁😁 https://t.co/ehkLbuf65q — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) December 10, 2019

Past encounters between John Morrison and Ricochet

As mentioned earlier in both the tweets, Morrison and Ricochet have faced each other before. This was before Ricochet came to WWE and when Morrison was working outside WWE.

The two Superstars faced each other in brilliant matches in Lucha Underground. The Guru of Greatness went by the name of Johnny Mundo and Ricochet wrestled as a masked wrestler dubbed as Prince Puma.

Mundo defeated Prince Puma on the main event of the debut episode of Lucha Underground in 2014. Since then, the two have faced each other on numerous occasions in Lucha Underground.

Morrison will appear this Wednesday as a special guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump which airs live every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network and all other social media platforms of the company. It is expected that Morrison will have a lot to talk about his return to WWE.