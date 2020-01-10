John Morrison and The Miz confirmed for huge segment on this week's WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison made his return to the promotion after an absence of eight years on last week's SmackDown. His presence on the show confirmed that he has realigned with The Miz and since then, the fans have been speculating on the duo's gameplan.

The WWE Universe may get the answer on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown as John Morrison will join The A-Lister for a brand new episode of The Miz TV.

The Miz and John Morrison

Since his confrontation with the WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, The Miz has never been the same. He wanted one more shot at Wyatt but Daniel Bryan got the best of him and now, he is set to challenge The Fiend for the Univeral Title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Miz would eventually get involved in a war of words with Kofi Kingston and as a result, the two squared off against each other last week on SmackDown. The New Day member emerged as the victor and The A-Lister wasn't able to cope with that.

He snapped and decimated the SmackDown Tag Team Champion before heading back to the locker room, where his association with The Mayor of Slamtown was revealed. Now that The Miz has reformed an alliance with John Morrison, it will be interesting to know what's in the mind of the former Tag Team Champions.

Are they going to challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships? What will Morrison say regarding his return to WWE? Hopefully, The Miz TV will provide the fans with all the answers.