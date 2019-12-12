John Morrison explains why he had to come back to WWE

Sripad 12 Dec 2019, 00:36 IST

John Morrison left WWE in 2011 and has been working in the independent circuit for the past 8 years. He recently revealed that the reason he left was because he wanted to take a year's break and make some movies before returning to WWE. However, things played out differently and he ended up working with Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling and other wrestling promotions.

Now, 8 years later, Morrison is back with WWE, having signed a deal with them. WWE have confirmed the signing but Morrison has not made an in-ring return as yet.

He appeared on WWE The Bump today and spoke about why he had to make a come back to WWE.

"I was like the guy, the brand ambassador and it was cool having all that autonomy and why did I come back or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I’d always meant to come back here and then at this point when I realized, I was like, ‘Man, I better like, get my a** back to the WWE before ten years go by cause time’s flying.’ [H/T WrestleZone]

There is no information on when he will make his in-ring return and WWE are keeping the fans guessing.