John Morrison labels The Miz "a shark" after SmackDown reunion

The Miz and John Morrison in their WWE heyday.

John Morrison has hailed the longevity and persistence of his WWE tag team partner The Miz – comparing him to a shark!

The Shaman of Sexy recently ended an eight-year absence from the company by resigning, and swiftly linking back up with his former tag team championship partner from more than a decade ago.

The two have hit it off quickly, with some great chemistry both on the mic and in the ring, leaving many people to reminisce fondly over their first run together.

Morrison himself has been reflecting on the enormous progress Miz has made during the intervening years – the WWE’s most Must-See Superstar going on to main-event WrestleMania, win titles and land roles in Hollywood.

In an interview with Mirror Sport in the UK, Morrison opened up on the “polarising” personality that has provided both Miz’s ups and downs over the years, saying:

“You realise that that’s not who he is as a person, that’s just how he interacts backstage and who he is on camera…. He’s perfect for professional wrestling, because, first of all, he makes people notice [him], and he gives a definitive personality of a personality. It’s polarising.. In wrestling, there’s nothing worse than indifference, and it’s really hard to be indifferent to The Miz!”

So what of now? With, arguably, the respect of his peers and fans on board, what drives the Miz?

Morrison adds, uniquely:

"I don’t think he’s fighting for respect like he was ten years ago. He’s fighting for the next thing, and that’s part of why he’s so successful. He’s like a shark, you know what I mean? When a shark stops swimming, it dies – and The Miz never stops swimming!