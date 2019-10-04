John Morrison's 5 best matches in WWE

John Morrison is a former three-time Intercontinental Champion

As of late rumors have been circulating that John Morrison has re-signed with WWE. However, the former three-time Intercontinental Champion himself has made some comments on Twitter which debunks the re-signing rumors.

Whether as the smug Johnny Nitro during his MNM days or as John Morrison, the WWE Universe has always been enthralled by the death-defying and high-risk maneuvers of the immensely talented Prince of Parkour.

Although The Guru of Greatness continues to put up great matches now and then in other international wrestling promotions, there is no denying that he had some of his most memorable performances during his tenure with WWE.

His feuds with Jeff Hardy are still talked about to this day as well as his 'Spider-Man' like antics at the 2011 Royal Rumble.

So, today on the occasion of his 40th birthday, we take a look back at 5 of The Prince of Parkour's best matches in WWE:

#5 Jeff Hardy vs. Johnny Nitro in a Steel Cage match for the Intercontinental Championship [WWE New Year's Revolution 2007]

During his early run with the company, Morrison went by the name of Johnny Nitro as a part of the villainous stable with Joey Mercury and their manager Melina dubbed MNM (Mercury, Nitro, and Melina).

In the early part of 2007, the heel Nitro started a feud with Jeff Hardy in hopes of winning the latter's Intercontinental title.

Their rivalry came to a crescendo inside a Steel Cage match in which the two Superstars battled it out for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Melina caused outside interference by distracting the referee a couple of times but The Charismatic Enigma came out as the victor in what is regarded to be as one of the best finishes in a steel-cage match.

Near the end of the match, Nitro tried to escape the cage by jumping over the cage door but at the moment when Nitro was about to jump, Hardy dropkicked the door open, and Nitro fell onto the top of the door and injured his groin. While Nitro was stuck on top of the door, Hardy kicked the door, and walked out to win the bout and retain his IC title.

Even though the Prince of Parkour came up short he along with Hardy was praised for showcasing innovative acrobatic offenses in the match.

