John Morrison qualifies for the Money in the Bank ladder match after Riddle distracts Randy Orton

John Morrison headed into tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW with a daunting task ahead of him. Johnny Drip Drip found himself in a match against The Viper, Randy Orton in one of the three qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Randy Orton was clearly the favorite to win the match, but a surprising turn of events saw John Morrison pin Orton for the three count, sealing his spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match.

To begin with, The Viper seemed to be firmly in control and looked set to take his spot at Money in the Bank. However, the presence of The Miz at ringside proved to be a bit of a nuisance.

It was getting a bit difficult for Orton to handle, but things got even worse when Riddle came out to help. This only distracted the former WWE Champion further and cost him the match.

Having John Morrison qualify for the match is very intriguing, and adds a new and unexpected dynamic to the ladder match.

It will also be interesting to see just how Randy Orton handles things going forward. Especially considering that Riddle, his partner from RK-Bro, was the one who cost him the match.

John Morrison joins Ricochet as a representative of RAW at MITB

John Morrison's win over Randy Orton makes him the second WWE Superstar to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Johnny Drip Drip joins Ricochet, who won his qualifying match earlier in the night against AJ Styles.

It was a huge victory for Ricochet, who was struggling to gain momentum following a series of losses against Sheamus.

There is still one more qualifying match left for tonight, as Drew McIntyre will face Riddle to decide who will be the third superstar to qualify for the ladder match. It will be great to see how things unfold.

Who do you think will be the one to join John Morrison and Ricochet? Will it be Drew McIntyre or Riddle? Let us know in the comments section below.

