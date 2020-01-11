John Morrison set to return to in-ring action next week on WWE SmackDown

After an absence of eight years, former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison made his return to the promotion last week on SmackDown. The Mayor of Slamtown reunited with The Miz upon his return and on the recent show of the Blue brand, he was the special guest in The Miz TV.

Morrison revealed that he reformed the alliance with The A-Lister and showed up on SmackDown rather than making a grand appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He wanted to be in his friend's corner following the developments between Bray Wyatt and The Miz and also gave it back to the WWE Universe for going against the former WWE Champion.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day had heard too much and they interrupted The Miz TV segment leading to a match between The A-Lister and Kofi Kingston. Towards the end of the battle, John Morrison took out Big E and the distraction aided The Miz in picking up the win over Kingston. Although The New Day didn't retaliate on the episode, WWE has now confirmed that Big E will be seeking retribution next week on SmackDown as he goes one-on-one against John Morrison.

For the first time in 8 years @TheRealMorrison competes in a @WWE ring and he faces @WWEBigE, NEXT WEEK on WWE Friday Night #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7XWOHIXG8N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 11, 2020

The match will mark the first time Morrison will step inside the WWE ring in eight years. The Miz will be in his corner for the bout but will that help Morrison in walking out with the win? Or will Big E get the payback? We need to wait just one more week to get the answer.