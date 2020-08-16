John Morrison tipped off to be the next WWE Champion

John Morrison's return to WWE and his second run with the promotion may not have impressed the entire WWE Universe. However, his tag team partner Miz still has high expectations from him.

During a recent interview on the In The Kliq Pro Wrestling Podcast., Mis addressed the scepticism surrounding Morrison's current run in WWE. He revealed that Morrison wanted to come back to WWE and admitted that his best friend had elevated his position on the roster.

Here's what Miz had to say,

“Did I persuade him? No, he wanted to come back to WWE. Did I try to help as much as possible? Absolutely, he’s my best friend. Bringing him back, he elevates me, he allows me to think outside the box. No one thinks like John thinks.

Following that, Miz went on to say that Morrison will be the next breakout star and will win the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion.

“He’s an immense talent, and I think he’s the next big superstar to break out. I think he’s going to be a Universal Champion or WWE Champion. I think he deserves to be one because he has that much talent to be one.

Miz also talked about Daniel Bryan and reports about him being heavily involved with the writing. Miz clarified he still doesn't get along with Bryan and will probably not do anything that Bryan writes for him.

“He won’t be writing for me, I’ll tell you that for one thing. There’s no denying Daniel Bryan’s talent. Do I get along with him? Absolutely not. Will I listen to his writing inquiries? Sure. Will I do them? Probably not.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

So, tomorrow I should expect #ThankYouMiz to be trending? Got it thx. 😎 https://t.co/o1qrA0t1rv — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 9, 2020

The Miz and John Morrison's current run in WWE

This year, we saw Miz and John Morrison enjoy a decent run as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. After losing the title, they spent a lot of time pranking Braun Strowman which led to a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the title. The Monster Among men was successful in retaining his championship, and his challengers moved on to the next feud.

Most recently, we saw Miz and Morrison side with Sonya Deville and ridicule Otis and Mandy Rose. This led to an altercation between them and the Heavy Machinery, and their feud is expected to end in a big match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for both these SmackDown Superstars.