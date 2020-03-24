Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa facing consequences after Performance Center brawl

William Regal will address the situation between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano this week.

Tommaso Ciampa reminded the NXT GM that he "knows where this ends".

"You know where this ends"

The greatest feud in NXT history was set to reach its conclusion at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. Sadly, just like the years before, the tale of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will be pushed a little bit longer.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, TakeOver has been postponed, meaning that most of NXT's best storylines are going to have to be drawn out a bit. However, Ciampa and Gargano are two men who know how to draw out a story.

Two weeks ago, the former best friends brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center where NXT was taking place. Their fight throughout the building left a lot of damage in their wake. Shattered glass, broken chairs, demolished tables- the two men did whatever they could to injure one another.

The final moment of the brawl came when Ciampa dropped Gargano through the announcer's desk from the raven's perch, an oh-so-familiar sight in regards to these two. NXT GM William Regal had attempted to break them up with the help of NXT security, but they were unable to do so.

Gargano was rushed to the hospital following the fight while Ciampa stared at Regal in the face, reminding him that it only gets worse. After all, we've been here before. However, Regal may be looking to nip this situation in the bud before it goes any further.

William Regal will deal with Ciampa & Gargano personally on NXT

Immediately after the brawl, Regal took to Twitter to state that what had gone down was completely unprofessional and unacceptable. While he vowed to deal with both of them "privately", the story was halted for last week's highlight episode of NXT.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, though, we saw Regal's tweet again for a preview of this week's NXT. It looks like Regal's punishment will be witnessed in front of the WWE Universe at the PC this Wednesday.