Johnny Gargano comments on his upcoming match with Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H ordered Gargano and Ciampa to end their rivalry in a final battle once and for all!

Johnny Wrestling took to Twitter to comment on the predicament.

Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Triple H on tonight's NXT

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT saw Triple H addressing the ongoing and turbulent feud between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The Game admonished both Superstars for destroying much of the Performance Center's property a few weeks ago.

Triple H said that they will have to end their feud once and for all until one of them gets seriously hurt and promised to arrange an empty arena for them for their final match to take place. Gargano later took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming match with Ciampa.

What did Gargano comment?

Johnny Gargano wrote how fate has been a constant obstacle on his path to end his deeply rooted feud with Tommaso Ciampa. He added that it could not occur last year because Ciampa had to undergo neck surgery and had to relinquish the NXT Championship due to which he was unable to defend his title against Gargano.

It was supposed to end last year but fate stepped in..



It was going to end this year but fate has stepped in yet again..



In 2 weeks I take it out of fate's hands.



No grand stage, no smoke and mirrors.. It started with just the two of us and it ends with just the two of us. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 26, 2020

Gargano explained that this time he will stop fate from stepping in and that he won't be needing the bright lights or any grand stage to do it, referring to the instances of tonight's NXT when Triple H said that their final battle should occur on the grandest stage possible. To this, Gargano replied that they would only require a ring and a referee.

Ciampa agreed to that proposition and Triple H promised to find them an empty building within two weeks. However, if they continue their feud after that, Triple H promised to fire them from the Black and Gold brand.