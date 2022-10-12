"Not truly at the top of my game just yet" - Johnny Gargano reflects on his WWE return so far

Johnny Gargano is working hard to get back to where he was before his nine-month hiatus from professional wrestling.

Last December, Johnny Gargano's contract with WWE expired. The NXT Triple Crown winner decided that he wasn't going to renew his contract in favor of being home for the birth of his first child with Candice LeRae in February. Gargano made his return to WWE on an episode of RAW in Toronto on August 22.

Almost two months later, Johnny Wrestling took to social media this morning to reflect upon his time back so far. While he admitted that he's not at the top of his game yet, he wanted to thank everyone in the WWE Universe who have had his back since making his return. Tweeting out:

"I feel like I'm slowly getting my groove back but I'm not truly at the top of my game just yet.. but if you're new to my work or have supported me from day one.. This is just a quick shout to all of you that have my back out there. I hear ya and I'm truly grateful for y'all," Johnny Gargano wrote.

Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory last night on WWE RAW

Fans of Johnny Wrestling were understandably nervous last week after Gargano suffered a shocking loss to Otis of The Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW.

Otis hasn't exactly been protected as of late when it comes to wins and losses . Seeing him pick up a victory over the recently returning Gargano left many people questioning what might be next for the former NXT Champion.

Luckily, it didn't seem to matter as Gargano returned to his winning ways last night when he defeated his former NXT protege and current Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory.

What's next for Johnny Wrestling on WWE RAW? No one knows for sure. But it seems clear that his push will continue going forward.

