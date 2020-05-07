Johnny Gargano responds to fans lamenting his persona change

R.I.P Rebel Heart

The Johnny Gargano that the NXT Universe knew is no more. After defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the infamous Final Beat Match, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae updated their objectives and said they will be the first couple to hold the NXT and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously.

Tonight, Johnny Gargano debuted his new persona on NXT and had a new theme song to go with it as well. He lived up to his new motto of "All Heart, No Soul" by using underhand tactics to score a win over Dominik Dijakovic

Johnny Gargano used an exposed turnbuckle to aid in his victory over Dijakovic. However, his new ways broke the hearts of his fans all over the world who were sad to see the end of the Rebel Heart. They started tweeting using the hashtag '#RIPRebelHeart'.

Now, Johnny Gargano has responded to his win on tonight's NXT with an attack on the people who has been sad about his change. You can see the tweet below.

What a surprise.. people are crying because they don't get what they want.#RIPRebelHeart — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 7, 2020

Johnny Gargano is All Heart and No Soul

It seems that Johnny Gargano is laser focused on one thing and that is doing what is best for him. With his wife, LeRae, also undergoing a similar change and supporting his cause, it wouldn't be a surprise we would actually see them fulfilling their prophecy of ruling over NXT.