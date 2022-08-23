WWE RAW Results: Johnny Gargano made a momentous return and destroyed former faction member

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made a surprise return on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The last time we saw the NXT Triple Crown Champion was when he bid goodbye to the NXT Universe. His final match was at NXT War Games in 2021.

The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion made his arrival on Monday Night RAW. The commentary team stunned in silence as Gargano made it to the ring. It was one of the loudest pops of the night.

Johnny Wrestling thanked the fans and then ran down his accolades. Gargano also mentioned that he wanted to be a role model for his six-month-old son.

Gargano's former stablemate Theory confronted him when he mentioned that he was back in WWE. The former NXT Champion appreciated everything Theory has done in the past nine months. Theory mentioned that he has achieved everything that Gargano dreamt of.

The former United States Champion also offered Gargano a chance to be his side-kick and carry the briefcase for him. Finally, Theory wanted to do the signature hi-5 of the Way with Gargano. Theory was in position but he did not receive a hi-5, what he received was a super-kick from Gargano.

It looks like Gargano's opening feud will be against his former tag team partner, Theory.

Are you excited to see Johnny Gargano back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali