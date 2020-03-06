Johnny Gargano takes a shot at Mauro Ranallo

It's interesting to note how things can change within a short period as the Superstar who was once endearingly known as Mr. NXT - Johnny Gargano once again turned his back on Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver: Portland.

NXT's lead commentator Mauro Ranallo, who is one of the most vocal supporters of Gargano, had a sit-down interview with Gargano which was shown in last week's episode where he wanted to know from Gargano the reason as to why he attacked Ciampa.

The interview did not last long as Gargano ran Mauro down with insults and called him a liar. This prompted The Voice of NXT to conclude the interview as he said that he was feeling uncomfortable and unsafe.

Gargano has, however, taken another shot at Mauro on Instagram by posting an old photo of both of them when the situation was not as tense as it is currently.

Along with the post, Gargano wrote a message where he stated that it's better to have an enemy who will slap one in the face than a friend who will stab one in the back. He also stated that no one can be trusted these days.

What prompted Gargano to have this sudden change in attitude and distrust towards his former allies like Mauro Ranallo and Tommaso Ciampa is still a matter of ambiguity. But it can allude to the fact that as long as Ciampa will be vying for the NXT Championship, Johnny Wrestling cannot be in peace.