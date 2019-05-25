Jon Moxley & AEW Double or Nothing: 4 biggest questions that need answering

Many fans want to see Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing

One of the most anticipated wrestling events in years, AEW Double or Nothing will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 25.

The main event will see Kenny Omega face Chris Jericho, with the winner going on to take on the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at a later date to determine the first AEW World Champion.

Fans have another seven matches to look forward to, including Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers, while Cody’s recent hint that there will be “surprises” at Double or Nothing has led many people to believe that Jon Moxley could appear.

Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, has kept quiet on his in-ring future since he officially bid farewell to WWE in April 2019 after an eight-year association with the company.

Since then, he has posted a cryptic promotional video on Twitter, which has reached 2.77 million views as of the time of writing, and he has changed his Twitter handle to @JonMoxley.

With so much speculation that he could potentially appear at Double or Nothing, let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering regarding Moxley and AEW’s first pay-per-view.

#4 Is Jon Moxley even available on May 25?

When a WWE Superstar is released from their contract, they usually have a 90-day no-compete agreement which means they are unable to work for another company until 90 days after they have officially left WWE.

In Jon Moxley’s case, he only departed WWE at the end of April but he was immediately allowed to work for other promotions because, unlike the likes of Tye Dillinger (Shawn Spears) and Emma (Tenille Dashwood), he left WWE after his contract expired, as opposed to having it cut short due to being released.

So, as far as his in-ring availability goes, Moxley is contractually able to work for AEW at Double or Nothing.

As for whether he is even free on the day of the event, Dave Meltzer had this to say in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required):

"Regarding the most talked about mystery guys, Joey Ryan is booked on that night for AIW in Cleveland. C.M. Punk is doing play-by-play of an MMA show in Southern California. Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) is doing an MMA movie, although it is possible he could get a day off."

