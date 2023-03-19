Jon Moxley should become Dean Ambrose again and return to WWE for a big match before he retires

AEW fans have been supporting Jon Moxley for several years now and have come to know him under his new persona. However, WWE fans will still remember Dean Ambrose from his time as a member of The Shield and his stint as world champion.

Over the past few years, WWE's entire landscape has changed. Roman Reigns, who was once the newcomer in The Shield, learning from Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, has now become the best-known wrestler in the world.

The Tribal Chief has remained unpinned for over three years and heads into WrestleMania for a match against former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. Interestingly, it may be another AEW star returning to WWE that could stop Reigns in his tracks.

At one point, Ambrose and Reigns were best friends. They know each other better than anyone, and with Triple H now at the helm, The Lunatic Fringe could return to WWE for another dream match.

Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns could main event any premium live event

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were mainly on the same page throughout their run in WWE. This meant that the WWE Universe was denied a competitive match on a grand stage that pitted the two men against each other one-on-one.

Seth Rollins came closest to dethroning Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble event last year. The Visionary won the match via disqualification because he was able to get into Reigns' head. Dean Ambrose has always been the master of mind games, and he could prove that if he can return to WWE and step up to his former friend.

The Shield is a thing of the past since Ambrose moved to AEW and became Jon Moxley. But when his contract with All Elite Wrestling potentially expires, he may be open to one last run in WWE to tie up any loose ends.

