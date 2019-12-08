Jon Moxley challenges former WWE Superstar to a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14

Jon Moxley

At tonight's World Tag League finals, Jon Moxley made his highly-awaited return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since vacating the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Upon his return to New Japan, Moxley challenged the current IWGP US Champion Lance Archer to a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Jon Moxley's initial run as IWGP US Champion

Earlier in the year, at the Best of the Super Juniors finale, Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut for NJPW and in his first match for the promotion, 'The Death Rider' won the IWGP US Championship from Juice Robinson.

After a successful run in his first-ever G1 Climax Tournament, Moxley was forced to vacate the IWGP US Championship prior to this year's King of Pro Wrestling event, as the former WWE star was unable to make the trip to Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis.

As Moxley's replacement, Lance Archer stepped in and defeated Juice Robinson at KOPW to win his first-ever singles title in NJPW, as he became the new IWGP United States Champion.

Moxley returns to NJPW

Following Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki's win over the Bullet Club at tonight's WTL Finals, Jon Moxley made his presence known in The Land of the Rising Sun, as 'The Death Rider' confidently walked to the ring and hit his signature move to both members of Suzuki Gun.

Shortly afterward, Moxley took to the microphone and laid out the challenge to Archer for a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and within minutes, a wild brawl ignited between the two men.