Jon Moxley discloses Renee Young's reaction to not signing with WWE

Jon Moxley and Renee Young

Jon Moxley, previously known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, left the promotion earlier this year after his contract with the company expires. Moxley is married to WWE presenter and former commentator Renee Young.

While speaking to Chris van Vliet, the former WWE Champion revealed what she told him after he revealed to her that he did not want to re-sign with WWE.

"Way before, I'd be like 'Ah, screw it, maybe I'm going to New Japan. I'm not going to re-sign [with the WWE].' She said 'Good, don't. Whatever you want to do, do it. Whatever makes you happy.' I'm like 'Good'. I even asked her before I did the Jericho show, I was like 'Is there anything you don't want me to say?' And she said 'No, say whatever you want.' She didn't give a f**k. She's untouchable. She's completely irreplaceable in her spot - no fear of reprisals." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Moxley revealed that Renee was worried about him after his gruesome match against Kenny Omega at the Full Gear PPV, and that anyone married to him is going to be stressed after watching what he goes through in his matches.

Moxley joined AEW after leaving WWE and will most likely face another former WWE Superstar, Chris Jericho, for the AEW World Championship soon.