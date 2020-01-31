Jon Moxley hails 'renaissance' period in wrestling as fans relish AEW and WWE battle

Jon Moxley [Image courtesy: AEW]

One of pro wrestling’s biggest names has hailed the current landscape in the industry as a “renaissance.”

While pro wrestling has always retained a hardcore, loyal fanbase throughout the years, there’s little doubt about the fact that there comes, once in a while, a period where things just click.

Whether it's characters, personalities, celebrity interaction, or just strong competition, there are periods when wrestling stands out as one of the most influential forms of entertainment.

The most obvious cases to point to are the Hulk Hogan-inspired period in the 1980s and the iconic Attitude Era of some ten to 12 years later, but there is some significant feeling from fans that we may yet be heading towards another peak.

Jon Moxley, one of AEW’s standout performers and one of the biggest names to feature in WWE for the last decade or so, has said he feels it is once again “cool” to be a wrestling fan.

Echoing the sentiments of many who’ve expressed the satisfaction of seeing AEW and WWE – via NXT – go head-to-head on Wednesday nights, Moxley told Bleacher Report Live that the present day has had a unifying effect.

Here's what he said:

“The business has changed from 20 years ago, but it really does feel like a renaissance. It is cool to be a wrestling fan again, and now people are so connected on social media and so forth that they can find other fans and meet other fans. We are trying to all be a part of this together. It really feels like us and the fans are all on the same team together, and it's a stupid thing in wrestling that brought us all together."