Jon Moxley reveals how match with former Impact Wrestling star came about

He says he just showed up! (Pic source: Future Stars of Wrestling)

As soon as Jon Moxley left WWE, he started wrestling everywhere he could. While he did make his humongous debut in AEW, he also wrestled in NJPW as well as other smaller wrestling promotions. One of them involved a match with Killer Kross and in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, he said that it happened because it was in Las Vegas where he lived and he just showed up.

Moxley was aware of Killer Kross calling him out via a video released on social media and felt that he was trying to make something happen. Moxley said that it was cool and decided to go through with the match as he wasn't sure whether they would ever be together in the same company at the same time in the future. He also said:

"It just so happened that he's on the show in Vegas, while I was in Vegas, oh okay, well, just seemed to work out pefectly. I just showed up and that's the cool thing about but like I said, I feel that I'm 18 again and I just I love wrestling, I love being in the ring of different styles of matches."

You can watch the segment at 9:00 in the video below:

Moxley said that he enjoys wrestling in front of several passionate wrestling fans and he just feels that he has the freedom to wrestle anywhere he wants.