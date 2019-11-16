Jon Moxley reveals one thing that would have made him stay in WWE

Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley, or Dean Ambrose as he was previously known in WWE, quit Vince McMahon's promotion earlier this year and later joined AEW.

Moxley was unhappy with a lot of things in WWE which made him leave after the expiry of his contract with the promotion.

In an appearance at Starrcast, Moxley revealed the one thing that would have possibly made him stay in WWE.

Jon Moxley reveals what would have made him stay in WWE

Moxley said that he had decided that he would leave at the start of the year, and he was unhappy that WWE were making him leave "from all this money".

"I can't believe they're going to make me walk away from all this money. Can [WWE] not write just one good storyline? Can they just give me one good promo? Does everything have to be f***ing stupid? Does everything have to make me look like an idiot?

"For f***'s sake, you're going to make me walk away from all this f***ing money because it's not like I wanted that money. Yeah, I want it, but I'm not doing that sh*t. So I was pissed. I can't believe they were so incompetent that they're going to make me walk away from all this money." (H/T Fightful)

Moxley quit WWE, joined AEW, and is now one of their biggest stars. He had an incredible unsanctioned match against Kenny Omega at AEW's Full Gear show, which would have probably not been possible at WWE.