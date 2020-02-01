Jon Moxley reveals which WWE Superstar convinced him to change his finisher to a DDT

He just felt that the finisher wasn't working (Pic source: WWE)

Jon Moxley may have mixed feelings about his time in WWE but there were some positives from his experience. The Superstar, then named Dean Ambrose, was using a different version of his 'Dirty Deeds' finisher as opposed to the Double arm DDT version that most wrestling fans know him for. The original finisher was a Headlock Driver.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Moxley revealed that the finisher was changed because it was hard to do at times, especially with the taller guys. It was his match with Randy Orton which finally made him change the move and it was Joey Mercury's idea to switch to the double arm DDT. He explained:

"A headlock driver is awesome if you got the right guy...if you're doing it to the right guy. It can be the nastiest, coolest piledriver looking thing in the world or if the guys are taller than you, which so many of the guys in WWE were taller than me. It can just be really awkward and stupid looking. I think I gave it to Randy Orton one time, who has sort of a significant height advantage on me and it just was awkward and I was...that's it. I'm switching this up. It was actually Joey Mercury's idea to switch to the Double Arm DDT."

You can watch the segment at 17:09 in the video below: