Jon Moxley reveals why he waited for his WWE contract to expire rather than asking for a release

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 22:22 IST SHARE

Before he stepped inside the ring with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley was part of an interview session with Jim Ross for Starrcast. Apart from discussing his AEW stint, Moxley also shed some light on the last few days of his WWE tenure and revealed what made him part ways with the company.

Returning to action after triceps surgery

In December 2017, Jon Moxley suffered a triceps injury which kept him out of action for the majority of 2018. It was during his road to recovery when Moxley first thought of cutting ties with WWE.

"It was in July, when I started to realize I was not excited to come back. I was excited about wrestling, but I was like do I really have to go back to the WWE? Can I go to CZW or somewhere else?" (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

As he was training for his return to WWE with Joey Mercury, Jon Moxley got the news of Ring of Honor and NJPW selling out Madison Square Garden. The former WWE Champion revealed how this changing scenario of the pro-wrestling industry made him rethink about continuing with WWE.

"I was like 'damn man can you take me with you? I have to go back to the WWE.' I was picturing all these terrible ideas they would have for me (once I came back) and it was making me anxious."

Although he was determined to leave WWE, Moxley didn't want to embroil in a legal war with the promotion by asking for the release before his contract ends. Hence, the AEW Superstar decided to work through his WWE schedule and give it a last shot.

I told myself, I was going to give them one last shot, I've got this heel turn coming up. They kept putting it off and putting it off. I eventually become a heel and that turned to s**t real quick. I knew I was gone in the summer, while I was off. But I knew I wasn't going to leave early and deal with the legal s**t. I knew I was going to ride out the contract.

