Jon Moxley's next opponent revealed on AEW Dynamite

It's about to get dangerous

After his epic match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley opened AEW Dynamite and made short work of Michael Nakazawa and beat him. Moxley then took the mic and proceeded to issue a challenge to anyone in the locker room, while adding that his aim was to be the last man standing.

The challenge was accepted when Darby Allin took the mic after his match with Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears and said,

Jon Moxley, I accept.

Let's take a look at this pairing. Moxley is arguably the biggest star in AEW while Darby Allin is on the rise and the presentation of the former is quite interesting. He's not going to go after the AEW Championship, but rather be a force of nature that is working its way through the roster.

This makes quite a lot of sense since Moxley doesn't really need the title right now, especially with Chris Jericho doing a fantastic job as a heel champion.

For Allin, it's another opportunity to showcase his skills and he can only get more of the rub from Moxley even if he loses this match. From the looks of it, it looks like it's going to happen next week on Dynamite.