Jon Moxley sends a donation to OTT Wrestling after the cancelation of his match against David Starr

Jon Moxley

Over The Top Wrestling (OTT) out of Ireland recently announced that due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the promotion was forced to cancel Scrappermania VI. Similar to WWE's WrestleMania, Scrappermania is the Irish promoion's biggest show of the year. The headlining match was to be a highly-awaited clash between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and OTT World Champion David Starr.

With the litany of unfortunate events happening all over the world recently, Moxley decided to do some good in amid the chaos, as everyone could really use something positive to talk about. Since he couldn't support the company by wrestling at their event, he found a different way to support them.

Jon Moxley donates €1000 to the OTT fundraiser

While he didn't personally reveal his generous act of kindness to the public, it's impossible to do just about anything without someone on the internet finding out about it. Moxley donated a total of €1000 (roughly $1100 USD) to the OTT GoFundMe. He has since changed the donation to read as having come from an anonymous source, but a Twtitter user posted a screenshot before it was altered:

Hes probably changed it since which is understandable and I just outed him.



Sorry Mr Moxley. But not sorry cause you deserve to be praised pic.twitter.com/g5wakv19WM — robavfc (@burtmacklin316) March 12, 2020

What's next for Jon Moxley?

With Jon Moxley's showdown against David Starr now being called off, the reigning AEW World Champion will likely make his return to Dynamite next Wednesday, as long as the show, scheduled to emanatge from Buffalo, New York is not canceled as well. If WrestleMania weekend doesn't see the same fate as this OTT event, he will also headline Josh Barnett's Bloodsport show in the main event "superfight" against Barnett himself.