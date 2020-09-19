Jon Moxley set to debut in new promotion in October

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to debut in yet another promotion in in-ring competition, a year after it was first advertised. Jon Moxley will make his in-ring debut at John Barnett's Blood Sport III, taking place at the Marion County Fairgrounds on October 11th, 2020.

Jon Moxley, who currently holds the AEW World Championship, is known for his hard-hitting brawling style of wrestling which brings a different type of match to AEW compared to other wrestlers, who are mostly of the high-flying variety.

Jon Moxley set to debut at Bloodsport

Josh Barnett confirmed that Jon Moxley is going to fight at 'Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport' on October 11th, 2020.

The event is set to take place at Marion County Fairgrounds, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be broadcast on Fite TV.

Jon Moxley was originally supposed to face Josh Barnett last year, before he had to pull out of the event due to an elbow injury that he suffered. His opponent is not announced yet, but it is expected that he will be facing Josh Barnett this year. It is the most likely name for Moxley to face, as he promised to 'get this one back'. The two were also set to face each other earlier this year on Bloodsport before the event had to be postponed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Barnett defeated Chris Dickinson by knockout during the Bloodsport event. Karrion Kross and Timothy Thatcher of WWE NXT also competed at the event and won their matches.

Advertisement

For fans who may not be aware, Bloodsport sees a traditional wrestling ring replaced instead by a ring canvas. This has no ropes or turnbuckles, and the matches take place in a shoot MMA style, where there can be a win by Knockout or Submission.

Currently, in AEW, John Moxley may have a future challenger in the form of Lance Archer. Archer won the Casino Battle Royale at AEW: All Out. Jon Moxley will also be teaming up with Will Hobbs and Darby Allin to face Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks.

Readers can also check out 5 AEW and WWE wrestlers who were accidentally unmasked.