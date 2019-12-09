Jon Moxley talks about his love for hardcore wrestling

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 18:51 IST SHARE

Jon Moxley

Before heading into WWE, Jon Moxley was known for his performances in hardcore matches. Although the fans didn't get to see that persona of Moxley during his time in WWE, it seems All Elite Wrestling is keen on portraying that older version of the Superstar.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jon Moxley stated that he also has an affinity towards these 'deathmatches'. However, he is aware that many people are not fans of such style and eventually get turned away from a promotion if they focus too much on hardcore wrestling.

I am unapologetic about my love of the - what you want to call it- deathmatch style, hardcore wrestling. I love that stuff. I understand that most people are gonna think it's crap, and they're not going to watch it. But, there's a reason a lot of those promotions and stuff like ECW was a niche promotion because a lot of people got turned off by all the excessive gore and so forth.

For those who believe that Moxley had a say in his AEW matches being hardcore, he clarified that the scenario was never like that and even he got surprised with the promotion's attitude towards deathmatches.

It's not like I walked into AEW and was like 'Look, all my matches are going to be crazy.' This was brought to me. I never imagined we'd be able to do stuff like that.