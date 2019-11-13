Jon Moxley talks about WWE's impression of him

Jon Moxley during his WWE tenure

At the recent Starrcast event, Jon Moxley sat down with Jim Ross to discuss his WWE tenure, his AEW Full Gear match against Kenny Omega and a lot of other topics.

WWE United States Championship reign

Jon Moxley became a household name in WWE under the moniker of Dean Ambrose. After his contract with WWE expired earlier this year he signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, and now he is one of the hottest commodities of the promotion.

Moxley believes that WWE officials had a bad impression of him when he used to work for the company. While talking to Jim Ross, he revealed how some of his actions might have played in creating that mark.

"This was at pay-per-view. I believe I won or defended the United States Championship. I won the match and the referee was raising my hand and I yell out 'Give me my f**king belt,' blatantly. They cut it on delay. I had no idea I said this," he said.

Jon Moxley

The backstage officials were certainly not impressed with such a remark and Moxley mentioned how he had to make an apology.

"I had to sit down, like I'm being punished. They put it on and I was thinking I probably didn't say it. And then I was like 'Oh, I did say it.' I'm admitting that I was at fault and I was apologizing to them as to what I thought was a sincere and perfect apology," he added.

The former WWE Champion also thinks that they didn't like the way he apologized.

"A little bit later, the same person comes up to me and says 'I don't think that was the right kind of apology for the push that we want to give you.' I was like 'What do you mean? I apologized.' He goes 'Look. I know that you're a different type of cat.' I was like 'What do you mean? I totally apologized.'"

Jon Moxley

According to Moxley, the entire scenario played out in a way he never intended, and that WWE officials unwittingly developed a bad impression of him.

"I think that was a pivotal moment where they were like f**k this guy. That's how they looked at me, however, they saw me, and that's how they still probably look at me to this day," he added.

