Jon Moxley talks his decision to sign with AEW, whether the promotion will flourish or not

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley left the promotion earlier this year and signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Many fans questioned his decision to sign with the brand new wrestling company, AEW, leaving behind the glory of WWE.

Although he had disclosed that creative differences resulted in him parting ways with WWE, Jon Moxley shed more light on the topic in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He went on to say that AEW felt like a company where he could make a difference, which was no longer possible for him to achieve in WWE.

Moxley revealed that all the ideas that were pitched to him by AEW seemed perfect and he didn't find a reason to extend his tenure in WWE after that. He was ready to take on a new challenge instead of living the luxurious life as a WWE Superstar.

"A lot of it was timing and the chance to not just do the things I want to do, but change the business. It really does create a viable alternative because I can be a difference-maker here, and it was almost like I had to. It was like Double or Nothing chose me."

"I loved everything they said. From the business kind of plan to the ideas, to the way we're going to do stuff to the creative aspect of it or whatever, I was like okay. There was no reason to not jump on this boat and take the journey." (H/t: Wrestlinginc)

Jon Moxley talks AEW

AEW Dynamite, the weekly show of the promotion, was launched in October and so far, it has been pretty successful. Jon Moxley doesn't waste too much time speculating whether AEW will succeed in the long run or not. Even if the promotion fails to deliver on what they had promised, Moxley will not re-think his decision to strike a deal with them.

"Yeah. What's the worst that could happen? It's a failure? So, what? Let's give it a shot. It'll either be one of the startup companies who's tried and failed to gain a foothold and be successful, or maybe it's the exact opposite and maybe, we take over the entire world. Who knows. Maybe it's a new wrestling boom renaissance, which it's already starting to be. The opportunity was so good to be part of that I was like I'm in."