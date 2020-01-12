Jordan Devlin says his NXT UK TakeOver match with Tyler Bate will be 'Match of the Year' [Exclusive]

Jordan Devlin's TakeOver match has been built in a BIG way!

One man who's had a very different journey, though, and matched him all the way is the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate. There's no doubt about it, NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin has gone from raw potential to one of the very top talents on the planet. An incredibly polished Superstar, a top technical wrestler, and charisma and confidence in abundance.

Well, the pair are set to clash in a match that has members of the WWE Universe and legends like Triple H and William Regal salivating at the mere prospect at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

I asked The Irish Ace just what we can expect from the match, and his answer was short, but very emphatic.

What can we expect from your match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II against Tyler Bate?

Match of the Year.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II emanates from Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on Sunday, January 12th - live on the WWE Network, and you can catch NXT and NXT UK weekly via BT Sport.

