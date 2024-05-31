Jordynne Grace will be incredibly busy in June. The TNA Knockouts World Champion was just revealed as Roxanne Perez's opponent for NXT Battleground 2024. And, while the two will undoubtedly have a great match on June 09, 2024, Grace will need to be wary, as she is also scheduled to appear at TNA Against All Odds four days later.

On June 14, 2024, Jordynne Grace is set to issue an open challenge for the Knockouts World Championship. It's an incredible opportunity and one that a three-time WWE champion could pounce on. With a Diva's Championship, a SmackDown Women's Championship, and a Women's Tag Team Championship to her name, Natalya could answer the call at Against All Odds.

Given the strong relationship WWE now has with TNA, there is no reason why the former cannot return the favor and offer Jordynne Grace a challenger at Against All Odds. Moreover, there is a chance that Natalya could pull off the impossible and actually beat the Last Pure Athlete. This could then lead to an incredible match further down the line, at Slammiversary 2024, where Natalya can attempt to defend the title in front of a huge crowd in Canada.

If things do unfold in this manner, it would be quite the spectacle. However, at this point, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what the future holds, both for Grace and Natalya.

Jordynne Grace is scheduled to have a warmup match before she clashes with Roxanne Perez

Jordynne Grace is in for a tough time against Roxanne Perez. Despite the obvious size and strength difference, Perez is a feisty and cunning opponent, who will do everything in her power to retain her title. So, before she can step into the ring with The Prodigy, the Last Pure Athlete will need a warmup match, and WWE is giving her just that.

Next week on NXT, Grace is scheduled to take on Stevie Turner. The two actually had a conversation backstage, where Turner was cribbing about wanting an opportunity. Well, Grace was happy to oblige, as she was the one who issued the challenge, claiming she was ready to show both Perez and the WWE Universe what she could do.

There is no denying that Grace is not only an incredible athlete but an incredible wrestler as well. She showed just that at the Royal Rumble, and now she will show the same at NXT Battleground 2024. If one thing is for sure, the WWE Universe is in for a treat.

