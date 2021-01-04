JTG recalls an eerie Undertaker moment at SummerSlam 2009 [Exclusive]

Former WWE superstar JTG has recalled an eerie moment he experienced involving The Undertaker, at SummerSlam 2009.

In the latest edition of Off the SKript with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former Cryme Tyme wrestler discussed being backstage at SummerSlam 2009. He revealed a particularly unsettling moment he shared with fellow WWE star Beth Phoenix, involving The Undertaker:

"Me and Beth Phoenix were sitting in the trainer’s office watching Summerslam, and I think Undertaker had a spot - I don’t know if he had a match - but he was doing something… We didn’t know he was around us. But I remember watching the show, and me and Beth looked at eachother… It wasn’t like a smell, it wasn’t anything our senses could pick up… It was just like an energy. We looked at eachother, like “You feel that?” And I sh*t you not, we turned around and Undertaker was getting ready to go out, and we were like, wow! We could feel his presence… That night he had like an aura with him. It wasn’t nothing negative… it was just like, this guy has some serious energy… If you ever speak to Beth Phoenix she can definitely co-sign that."

If these words from JTG are anything to go by, it sounds as though The Undertaker's larger than life character and mythical powers are something that can be felt outside of the ring, as well as inside it.

The Undertaker returned at SummerSlam 2009 to attack CM Punk

While JTG seemed unsure what exactly The Undertaker was up to backstage at SummerSlam 2009, he was actually preparing to make his return to the ring at the end of the event.

After the main event match between CM Punk and Jeff Hardy had concluded, the lights in the arena went out, in classic Undertaker tradition. When they came back on, The Undertaker had appeared in the ring and chokeslammed the World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to end the pay per view, making his championship intentions very clear.

You can watch the full clip from Off the SKript with JTG and Dr. Chris Featherstone here:

