WWE could add a new member to The Judgment Day on Liv Morgan's orders due to her hiatus. Recently, it was revealed that the Women's Tag Team Champion would be gone for some time to shoot a movie. However, her partner Raquel Rodriguez may not be left alone thanks to Liv Morgan.

Ad

The former NXT Women's Champion could add Roxanne Perez to The Judgement Day. This move could be ordered by Morgan for various reasons. The addition of The Prodigy could give a new look to the group.

She could also help Raquel Rodriguez and The Judgement Day keep the tag team belts, similar to how Naomi and Bianca Belair went about their business. Another reason for Judgement Day to take Perez is her ongoing story with Rhea Ripley.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The common hate for Ripley could see Morgan ordering the group to add Roxanne Perez to the group. This addition could provide support for Rodriguez during Morgan's absence and could be great backup for when Morgan returns.

The three superstars also competed alongside each other a few months ago on SmackDown. This also could be a sign, along with ongoing activities, that WWE might add her to The Judgement Day.

Raquel Rodriguez comments on Liv Morgan's WWE hiatus

It is no secret now that Liv Morgan will star in the Hollywood film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. This means she will have to go to Japan for many weeks or months and will be off TV.

Ad

This also means all the creative plans for the tag champs could go to waste as WWE will have to change their direction for The Judgement Day. However, Morgan's partner Rodriguez was not at all disappointed and all cheerful for her 'hermanita'.

''I just want yall to know I ate my frijoles this weekend so I’m ready for whoever tries to come at me on Raw while my hermanita is away being a movie star! ⭐#bringiton."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reports suggest that WWE won't ask Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to forfeit their tag team titles. It is rumored that the company will not schedule a title defence until Morgan returns.

If this turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Raquel Rodriguez. The Women's Intercontinental and World Championships have their respective storylines going on and it doesn't look like Rodriguez will be in the picture anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More