Judgment Day challenged by current champion to massive match

The Judgment Day made their return to WWE NXT on the latest episode of the show, and they got into a confrontation with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes.

The two parties have been involved in an angle for some time now. Several weeks ago, Seth Rollins was attacked by Finn Balor after his World Heavyweight Championship match against Bron Breakker. Melo and Trick were the ones who made the save.

The NXT Champion then showed up to Monday Night RAW to support The Visionary, but ended up facing Balor in a singles match, which he lost. When Judgment Day kicked off NXT this week, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupted them.

Hayes gave props to Finn Balor for what he's done for the brand, stating that the latter is on the Mount Rushmore of NXT. He added that the show now has a TrickMelo flavor, and that it's their building now.

They then challenged Judgment Day to a match on the show. It was announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face Trick Williams and the NXT Champion in a tag team match in the main event.

