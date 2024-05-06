Judgment Day implodes, former Universal Champion & more - 4 Opponents for Damian Priest following Backlash 2024

After a match riddled with numerous near falls, Damian Priest managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at Backlash France. For those unaware, WWE is now gearing up for its next Premium Live Event scheduled for May 25, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

With anticipation brewing about who will challenge Priest next for the World title, let's explore four superstars who could step up as potential challengers for the Judgment Day member.

#4. Braun Strowman could be the next challenger

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman made an unexpected return on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW. Upon his comeback, the Monster Among Men intervened to rescue Jey Uso from an attack by Logan Paul and Judgment Day. With his transition to the red brand following the Draft, there are indeed chances that he could emerge as the next challenger for Damian Priest.

Having previously conquered legendary star Goldberg to claim the Universal Championship, the Monster Among Men surely poses a significant threat to Damian Priest's title reign.

Furthermore, given Strowman's recent return to the Stamford-based promotion, a shot at the World Championship could be an excellent way to reintroduce him to the WWE Universe.

#3. Bron Breakker could be next in line for Priest

As part of the WWE Draft 2024, Bron Breakker has officially joined Monday Night RAW. With the former NXT Champion establishing himself as a dominant force in all his main roster matches, it wouldn't be surprising if the Stamford-based promotion grants him the next World title opportunity against Damian Priest.

Moreover, Breakker previously had an encounter with Judgment Day during this year's Royal Rumble match. In a post-match interview, the young star expressed that he isn't done dealing with the villainous group yet.

This interaction could potentially set the stage for a showdown between Damian Priest and Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Sheamus might finally get a title shot

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is currently slated to face Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner advancing to further matches to potentially become the 2024 KOTR winner. However, if the Celtic Warrior fails to defeat the Ring General in the first round, it will remove him from the entire tournament.

As an alternative, WWE could book Sheamus in a World Championship feud against Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Back in 2021, Priest and Sheamus engaged in a heated rivalry with a series of matches. A rematch between these two would reignite their previous feud and generate anticipation among fans.

#1. Finn Balor might kick Damian Priest out to ignite a World title feud

Expand Tweet

Weeks before Backlash France, Priest had asserted that he didn't need the assistance of Judgment Day to defeat Jey Uso. However, despite this assertion, when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh sensed that Damian was on the verge of losing his title, they intervened in the match.

This interference resulted in the World Champion gaining an advantage and eventually retaining the title. However, in the post-match chaos, Balor and McDonagh continued their attack on Jey, which was halted by the Archer of Infamy.

In the process, Priest also ruthlessly stopped Finn, leading to a tense moment between the two. This seemed to be a tease of a future World title feud between them. This scenario might unfold if the former Universal Champion decides to oust Damian Priest from Judgment Day and subsequently challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship.