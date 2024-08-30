Judgment Day member to ditch Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin? Exploring potential twist

Dominik Mysterio will team up with reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to take on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31.

Liv and Dirty Dom have started a war with Mami and The Punisher after the double betrayal at SummerSlam and their rivalry is far from over.

Still, as Liv continues her revenge tour on The Eradicator, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we saw her ditch Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin. Even though it is not a likely scenario, there is still a chance it could happen.

It could create a new angle in the storyline

It appears that Liv Morgan is very happy alongside Dominik Mysterio and the two have a great on-screen romantic relationship. However, the reigning Women's World Champion could only use Daddy Dom as part of her rivalry with Rhea Ripley.

Thus, ditching Dominik at Bash in Berlin could create a new angle on the storyline, where the love triangle between Rhea, Dominik, and Liv would be over.

He could attempt to make amends with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been furious with Dominik Mysterio and has targeted him on the latest episodes of Monday Night RAW. Mami wants to take revenge on Dirty Dom and Bash in Berlin looks like the perfect opportunity to do so.

Meanwhile, should Liv ditch him on Saturday's Premium Live Event, it could lead to Dirty Dom trying to make amends with Mami on RAW.

Liv Morgan could attempt to go solo heading into her match with Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood

The rivalry between the two female stars is far from over and the mixed tag team match is not the last time they will face each other, as Rhea Ripley aims to re-claim the title she never lost.

The two are expected to collide at the next Premium Live Event (Bad Blood, October 5) and Liv could ditch Dominik Mysterio and go solo against Mami.

