Judgment Day member to help Jade Cargill win next week on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament is underway. All of the first-round bouts were Fatal 4-Way Matches. Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, Roxanne Perez, and Asuka were the four names to advance to the next round.

One of the matches in the next round will be Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill on RAW. While either of the WWE stars could win the match, Jade may be handed the victory by an unlikely source: Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez is a member of The Judgment Day. Roxanne Perez appears to be a member as well, or at the very least, Finn Balor is attempting to make her a full-time part of the crew. She has also had a lot of tension with Raquel's close friend and partner, Liv Morgan.

Recently, Liv and Raquel have had some tension between them, and now Morgan is out with an injury. There is a very real chance that Rodriguez might want to help Roxanne against Jade for the sake of mending fences and for the betterment of The Judgment Day, but her attempt could backfire.

Just as Roxanne Perez tried to help Liv Morgan win a bout weeks ago on WWE RAW, only to accidentally cost her the match, the same could happen here. Raquel could earnestly try to help Roxanne, but in the end, the distraction leads to Jade Cargill moving on in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Raquel Rodriguez's mistake could lead to a WWE star removing her from The Judgment Day

Raquel Rodriguez accidentally costing Roxanne Perez such a high-profile win would likely not sit well with The Prodigy. She isn't the only Judgment Day member who could be enraged, however. Finn Balor could also be angry.

Balor is the self-appointed leader of The Judgment Day. Despite the group allegedly not having an official leader, Finn has attempted to take control. His only real pushback has come from Liv Morgan and, at times, Dominik Mysterio.

Now, Liv Morgan is out due to an injury, which means it will be easier for Finn Balor to seize control. If he takes charge and opts to show his authority, Raquel Rodriguez would be the first punching bag, so to speak. Finn could fire her from the stable.

A mistake at the level of costing The Judgment Day the WWE Queen of the Ring accolade may enrage Balor enough to kick Raquel out of the group. With Liv Morgan not around to prevent it, the former Universal Champion could go crazy with power and accept no more dissension or defeats in the group.

