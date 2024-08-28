Judgment Day member may have subtly spoiled WWE's plans for major match at Bash in Berlin

The Judgement Day will face the consequences of their actions at Bash in Berlin. The Terror Twins are determined to make Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan pay for their sins, and the latest episode of WWE RAW gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at the premium live event.

However, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest need to be careful during the mixed tag team match. The other members, Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh, have suffered at the hands of The Terror Twins as well and might be looking to make some sinister moves.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The whole stable doesn't need to be at Bash in Berlin

The only members of The Judgment Day who are booked for the premium live event are Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito have nothing scheduled for the event.

However, if they have still arrived in Germany, it's possible Ripley and Priest will have more than two Judgment Day members to look out for at Bash in Berlin. Unfortunately, right now, there is no one else in their corner to protect them from external assaults.

WWE invested in The Judgment Day's travels

While it is essential WWE brings Morgan and Mysterio to Berlin, the other members do not need to be at the event since they have no match.

However, Carlito's Instagram story paints a different picture. He revealed the arrival of The Judgment Day in Berlin, indicating that the Stamford-based promotion flew them to Europe from the United States for a reason.

It seems that WWE has plans for The Judgment Day to interfere during the mixed tag team match, which is why everyone has been flown to Berlin.

Carlito's Instagram story indicates all the faction members are in Berlin

If one is to see Carlito's social media story carefully, it only shows him. He does not show anyone else on the flight or in the car with him. However, it's what he used as a sticker on his story which is interesting.

One of the stickers used reads "We out here". Ideally, this shows that it's not just Carlito who has arrived in Berlin, and with everyone present, the WWE Universe must expect a chaotic mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback