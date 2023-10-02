Judgment Day member to turn face and end the group's dominance on WWE RAW? Exploring potential twist

On Saturday at NXT No Mercy, The Judgment Day suffered a setback when Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship to Trick Williams. Dominik's loss meant the heel faction no longer had every member holding a title. While this will certainly affect the faction, if they won't be careful, a member within the faction could end their dominance on RAW.

The star in question is Finn Balor. On RAW, there is a possibility of Balor turning face and revolting against The Judgment Day. Last week on the red brand, Damian Priest vented his anger on JD McDonagh and told him he would never be a part of the fearsome faction.

Another key thing The Archer of Infamy told McDonagh was that he did not care whose friend he was. While Finn Balor did not show it, the statement might have affected him. Especially because, at one point, everyone believed that the veteran Irish wrestler was the leader of the heel faction.

Hence, there is a possibility there could be cracks in the relationship between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, which could lead to the former walking out of the faction and teaming up with McDonagh.

If this happens, Balor will turn face after a long time, and it will be interesting to see what he does then.

JD McDonagh seemingly takes a shot at Judgment Day

Over the last few weeks, a trend was persistent on Monday Night RAW. Whenever a member of The Judgment Day would be in trouble, JD McDonagh would appear and save the day. However, at NXT No Mercy, when Dominik was on his own, the Irish wrestler. did not make an appearance.

Later on social media platform X, McDonagh wrote that The Judgment Day does not lose when he is around. He added if Dominik had called him, the latter would have remained champion.

Ending his message with a shot at the fearsome faction, McDonagh wrote:

"Judgment Day don't lose when I have to get involved. Dom should have given me a call, I guarantee he'd still be Champ right now. But what do I know?"

Check out the tweet below:

Overall, JD McDonagh's treatment on RAW has to be frustrating for him. Because despite all his efforts, it seems as if McDonagh has not been appreciated, let alone accepted into the faction. It will be interesting to see how his story develops on RAW in the coming weeks.