Judgment Day member to be written off WWE TV after getting injured on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker continued his storyline with Judgment Day and Breakker caught Carlito at ringside and went on to almost break him in half with a vicious Spear, leaving him twitching in pain. While it appears Finn Balor escaped any damage last week, there has been speculation that suggests The Prince could be next in the line for an IC Title feud.

Tonight on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce could announce that following Breakker's brutal Spear on Carlito, The Judgment Day member has suffered an injury and is medically unfit to actively be part of the Monday night show. He could be taken off television for an unknown period.

This might be a kayfabe injury to set major storyline angles for the future. Balor might set up a feud against Bron Breakker which might lead to a showdown between the two for the IC Title at WrestleMania 41. Balor could even resurrect his iconic 'Demon' gimmick to face Breakker as fans have caught multiple easter eggs of late hinting at the return of the Demon character on the red brand.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

The Judgment Day might break before WrestleMania 41

Supposing the scenario above comes to fruition and Carlito is written off TV, the already brewing tensions between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could reach their boiling point.

The Judgment Day stable has been hanging on by a thin thread as the OG members of the group Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are finding it hard to coexist together as a team. This results in the two squabbling often before other members break it up.

With JD and Carlito out of action, Finn Balor might feel isolated with Dominik, Liv, and Raquel. This could lead to a brief breakup in the group where Balor continues his potential feud with Breakker, while Mysterio and company could stay together.

However, this angle is speculative at this stage and it remains to see what plans Triple H has in store for the Judgment Day stable in the coming weeks.

