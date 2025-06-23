Judgment Day star to turn babyface before leaving; Dominik Mysterio's new gf? 4 Possible finishes for Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill on WWE RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will feature a massive semifinal match for the Queen and King of the Ring tournament. Former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is set to take on Jade Cargill for a chance to secure a spot in the QOTR tournament final at Night of Champions. The winner of the tournament will get a World Title match at SummerSlam.

Chaos is assured as multiple things could happen in the highly anticipated bout, from The Judgment Day’s interference to Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi’s mind games against Big Jade, and more.

In this article, we will look at three ways the WWE Queen of the Ring semifinal match between Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill could end:

#4. Dominik Mysterio could help Roxanne Perez win

Since Roxanne Perez was introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, fans have been proposing another love triangle, involving Roxanne Perez in the equation with Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan leaving due to a legitimate shoulder injury has fueled speculation among fans and pundits, suggesting that “Dirty” Dom and The Prodigy should start a romantic connection in the absence of the Miracle Kid. This development could create a compelling storyline upon her return.

Laying the foundation for this, Dominik Mysterio could interfere in Perez and Cargill’s match on the red brand. The reigning Intercontinental Champion might assist Roxanne in securing a victory against Jade, bringing her one step closer to a spot in the WWE QOTR finale and the Women’s Championship.

Dominik helping The Prodigy would spark potential romance, kicking off the love triangle arc.

#3. Naomi could cost Jade Cargill her WWE match

Jade Cargill returned this year at the 2025 Elimination Chamber and took Naomi out, later revealing that The Glow was indeed her mystery attacker.

Since then, the two women have been feuding, engaging in a full-scale war against each other. Naomi, as a heel, made some adjustments to her gimmick, which greatly helped her return to the main event picture.

The animosity between these two is far from over as they continue to take shots at each other on social media. In a surprising turn, Naomi could make an unexpected appearance during Jade and Roxanne Perez’s bout, potentially costing the former AEW star her QOTR semifinal match and a future shot at a world title. This potential move would make their rivalry more intense.

#2. Clean finish

Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez are future main eventers, and the Stamford-based promotion has been investing its resources in developing them both as the next big stars.

Regardless, Jade Cargill may defeat Roxanne Perez, asserting her dominance as a babyface. While being a heel, Perez losing to Cargill wouldn’t affect Roxanne's heel persona.

#1. Liv Morgan could turn babyface, costing Roxanne Perez her match

Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW and reportedly needs surgery to fix it. This will require months of recovery. Dom's on-screen partner could appear on WWE RAW tonight to relinquish her Women's Tag Team Title and announce that she will be out for months.

However, before she leaves, she could shockingly turn babyface by costing Roxanne Perez her match against Jade Cargill and expose Finn Balor for planting Perez between her and “Dirty” Dom’s relationship. Morgan’s revelation would plant the seeds for The Judgment Day breakup that WWE has been building for years and confirm Liv’s potential babyface turn upon her return after she recovers.

