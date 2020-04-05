Kairi Sane dedicated WWE WrestleMania title match to her late friend

The former NXT Women's Champion had an amazing match at WrestleMania 36

Sane dedicated this match to her friend who she hoped was "watching her from heaven"

The Kabuki Warriors

Warning: WrestleMania 36 spoilers ahead

Kairi Sane and Asuka defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in the opening match of WrestleMania 36. Unfortunately, it didn't turn out in the Kabuki Warriors' favor, as Cross and Bliss won the match to regain their titles in a fantastic bout.

Sane, however, took to Twitter shortly thereafter to not complain or rant and rave about the loss, but to send a very special message regarding one of her best friends and her very first WrestleMania experience.

We could not win the match, but I was able to fulfill my promise with one of my best friends to have a title match at #WrestleMania. You watched me from heaven, right?😌 pic.twitter.com/yodzjX2nJi — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) April 4, 2020

We don't know who Kairi is referring to, and we're not about to pry at the moment. Even without a crowd, it's great to see Kairi Sane in an actual WrestleMania match, even if it wasn't a victory. The "Pirate Princess" and Asuka put on an amazing performance and we hope we get to see more of these two on Raw on Monday night after tomorrow's Night 2.

